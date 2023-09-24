4-star LB DJ McClary commits to Penn State for 2025

Penn State followed up a big-time win with a big time commitment for the football program. A day after overpowering Iowa with a strong defensive showing on Saturday night, Penn State landed a commitment from Class of 2025 linebacker DJ McClary, from New Jersey.

The four-star New Jersey recruit gave his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Sunday and announced the news on his X, formerly known as Twitter account.

“I finally came to the decision thru this long journey developing relationships [with] college coaches and stepping on big college campuses,” Snyder said in a statement released on his social media account. “This decision is solo based on me and the comfort I had with this university. I feel as though this university [will] help develop me as a better football player and a better person.”

McClary was among the recruits making a visit to Penn State for the whiteout game against Iowa this weekend. He also made a visit to the campus for the season opener against West Virginia. McClary held offers from a number of powerhouse programs including Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, and Ole Miss.

This is a nice recruiting win for Penn State in the Class of 2025. McClary is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and is ranked as the no. 5 player overall in New Jersey, which is always a hot recruiting bed for Penn State and other programs. The 247Sports composite rankings have McClary as the no. 12 linebacker in the Class of 2025, and he is the no. 100 player overall in the nation.

McClary is the third player currently on the board for Penn State’s Class of 2025 at the moment. He joins four-star Texas running back Kiandrea Barker and cornerback Omari Gaines, who is also from New Jersey. It is still early in the Class of 2025 recruiting process of course, but Penn State’s small class currently holds a no. 9 ranking according to the 247Sports composite team rankings.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire