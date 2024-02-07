Penn State lands Class of 2025 four-star LB Dayshaun Burnett

After locking in the bulk of its Class of 2024 previously, Penn State wasn’t expecting to make a ton of noise on the first day of the traditional national signing day of 2024. But that doesn’t mean the Nittany Lions were not receiving some positive recruiting news on Wednesday. Penn State received a commitment for the Class of 2025 with linebacker Dayshaun Burnett.

Burnett is a 6′-3″ 215-pound linebacker from Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh. Burnett picked Penn State over offers from West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and Rutgers from his top five schools. Burnett made an unofficial visit to Penn State last July and September and made previous trips to the campus in the fall of 2022. Penn State extended an offer to Burnett in July 2022.

Burnett is rated as a four-star recruit by all of the major recruiting services, and 247Sports and Rivals each rank him among the top 10 players overall in Pennsylvania.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 now has 10 commits lined up. Burnett is the second linebacker to commit this week, following another in-state linebacker, Alex Tatsch. Penn State also holds a commitment from New Jersey linebacker DJ McClary, the top-rated recruit in the class at this point.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently ranks no. 6 in the nation according to the updated recruiting rankings from 247Sports. Among Big Ten members, only Ohio State currently holds a higher recruiting ranking in the next recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports rankings.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire