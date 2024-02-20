Class of 2025 WR Lyrick Samuel commits to Penn State

Ring the bell for another new addition to the Penn State Class of 2025! Penn State received a commitment from Lyrick Samuel, a three-star wide receiver from New York, on Monday evening, adding a key player at a position of need in what is already being recognized as one of the top recruiting classes in the nation in the next recruiting cycle.

Samuel announced his commitment to Penn State with a post on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Monday evening.

“I [would] like to thank every program that has taken the time to show an interest in me,” Samuel said in his social media post. After deep consideration and conversations with my family I have decided that I will be committing to Penn State University.”

Samuel measures 6′-3″ and 175-pounds and is regarded as one of the top players out of New York. Samuel is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals but picks up a fourth star from On3. Penn State had emerged as the favorite for his commitment over Rutgers, Syracuse, Michigan State, and more.

Helping give Penn State an edge may have been the connection to Josiah Brown, a current Penn State signee and a close friend from New York. Brown is a wide receiver in Penn State’s Class of 2024.

Samuel is Penn State’s 12th commitment in the Class of 2025. Penn State’s recruiting class for 2025 currently ranks no. 5 in the updated composite team rankings from 247Sports.

