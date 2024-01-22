Class of 2025 three-star OL Owen Aliciene commits to Penn State

Penn State added to its Class of 2025 recruiting haul on a busy weekend on the recruiting trail. After hosting a number of recruits in the Class of 2025 for a junior day event, which resulted in a handful of scholarship offers being extended, Penn State wrapped up the weekend with a commitment for the next recruiting cycle. Owen Aliciene, a three-star offensive lineman from Connecticut, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

Aliciene shared the news of his Penn State commitment on his Instagram account. Aliciene measures 6′-7″ and 275 pounds and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and On3. He is the eighth player to commit in Penn State’s Class of 2025, a class that continues to hold a top-10 ranking according to 247Sports.

Aliciene is ranked as the no. 42 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports and no. 4 overall in the state of Connecticut. Penn State was one of a number of offers from power conference programs for Aliciene. Among the other offers on the table were Boston College and UConn as close-to-home options, fellow Big Ten schools Maryland, Michigan State, and Rutgers and programs from other conferences including Florida State, Pitt, Louisville, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt, just to name a few.

Penn State extended an offer to Aliciene last spring, and he has made multiple visits to Penn State’s campus, including this weekend for the junior day event. Aliciene is the first offensive lineman to commit to Penn State in the Class of 2025.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire