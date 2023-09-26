Penn State lands elite 2025 athlete Brady O’Hara

Penn State has been on a roll following their dominant victory over Iowa during their White Out Game.

It was a statement on the field and to all the recruits that were in attendance to experience the atmosphere.

They were able to get one of the top linebackers in the class of 2025, then followed it up with a commitment from an instate running back and now, they picked up another when an elite athlete in the 2025 class picked Penn State on Tuesday.

Brady O'Hara is a versatile player from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA who plays tight end and defensive end for his team.

He’s being recruited to Penn State as a tight end, but there’s a chance that the 6’6″ 235 pound junior could eventually become an offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions when he arrives on campus.

O’Hara was a top priority of Penn State and had made several visits to campus prior to the White Out visit, which ultimately sold him on his commitment.

“It was an amazing experience. The energy hits you as soon as you walk in and it was so cool to walk out onto the field and feel the crowd,” he told Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

He’s ranked with the “Athlete” designation by 247Sports because he has potential to play tight end, defensive end or offensive line at the next level.

O’Hara is ranked as the 11th overall athlete in the 2025 class and the No. 6 player in the state of Pennsylvania by their ratings.

On3 has him rated as a tight end where he comes in as their 16th overall tight end of the class. On3’s Industry Rankings have him rated as a four-star prospect and the 305th best player in the class of 2025.

Ultimately, the relationships with the coaches and program overall is what got him to commit on Tuesday.

“I can tell everyone wants me. They tell me not what I want to hear, but what I need to hear. I am trusting them right now. That’s what I need to do,” O’Hara said.

Whether he does eventually switch to an offensive lineman or stays as a tight end is to be seen. But right now, Penn State has secured their fifth commitment of the 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire