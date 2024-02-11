Class of ’25 OL Michael Troutman commits to Penn State

Penn State appeared to take the lead in the recruiting battle for one of the top offensive linemen in New Jersey, and now they have officially won the battle. Michael Troutman, an interior offensive lineman from New Jersey, committed to the Nittany Lions on Sunday, hours before the Super Bowl.

“All praise to the most high, 153% committed,” Troutman shared on his social media account on Sunday.

Penn State and Rutgers seemingly emerged as the favorites in his recruitment, and a recent crystal ball prediction from a leading recruiting expert suggested Penn State was the favorite.

Troutman is currently rated as a three-star recruit by On3 and Rivals, but he does not yet have a rating from 247Sports or ESPN. On3 rates Troutman as the nation’s no. 46 interior offensive lineman and On3 and Rivals each have him in the top 26 overall in New Jersey.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently ranks sixth in the nation according to the composite rankings from 247Sports. The only Big Ten team ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions at this point in the recruiting cycle is Ohio State.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire