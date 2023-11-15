Class of 2025 QB Bekkem Kritza commits to Penn State

In the same week Penn State fired its offensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions have received a commitment from a quarterback in the Class of 2025. Bekkem Kritza of Boulder, Colorado announced and confirmed his commitment to the Nittany Lions in the Class of 2025 on Tuesday night.

Kritza is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the 247Sports composite rankings. He is rated as the top player in Colorado and the 30th QB in the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Rivals rates him as a four-star talent.

Kritza committed to Penn State over offers from Texas A&M and in-state options Colorado and Colorado State. The 6′-5″, 182-pound quarterback made an unofficial visit to Penn State’s campus this past weekend for the Michigan game. He previously visited Penn State in July and March on unofficial visits. Penn State first extended an offer to Kritza on the same day as his first unofficial visit in March.

Miami and Washington were also believed to be in the final running for Kritza’s commitment.

The fact Penn State secured this quarterback commitment just days after the program fired Mike Yurcich as offensive coordinator is a nice lift for the staff moving forward. Kritza may not be an elite passer, but having a quarterback make his commitment now given the recent headlines is a dose of positivity.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 is now up to 6 members, and the class continues to hold firm in the top 10 rankings this early on. Penn State ranks no. 6 in the most recently updated composite rankings from 247Sports.

