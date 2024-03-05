OU basketball projected to be No. 10 seed in ESPN's NCAA Tournament bracketology

The OU men's basketball team is a No. 10 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's newest NCAA Tournament projections, which were released Tuesday.

The Sooners (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) suffered a 58-45 road loss to then-No. 8 Iowa State on Wednesday and an 87-85 home loss to No. 1 Houston on Saturday. They fell from No. 39 to No. 41 in the NET rankings as a result.

OU is projected to face No. 7-seeded Dayton in Indianapolis for the opening round of the Midwest Region. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 19.

Here's a look at where the rest of the Big 12 teams are projected:

Which Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament?

Houston: No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (South)

Iowa State: No. 2 seed vs. No. 15 Eastern Washington (West)

Kansas: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Vermont (East)

Baylor: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Oakland (Midwest)

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (West)

Texas Tech: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 Nebraska (East)

Texas: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 Mississippi State (Midwest)

Oklahoma: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Dayton (Midwest)

TCU: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Saint Mary's (South)

Teams not mentioned: Kansas State, Cincinnati, UCF, West Virginia and Oklahoma State

