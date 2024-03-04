Here's what the Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket would be if it started today

With just one week left in the regular season, no seeds have been locked up yet for the Big 12 men's basketball tournament.

The five-day event is set to unfold from March 12-16 in Kansas City, Missouri. It'll feature all 14 Big 12 teams, which boast an average NET ranking of about 46.

Here's what the Big 12 men's basketball tournament's bracket would look like if it started today.

Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket as of today

Tuesday, March 12: First round

Game 1: No. 12 UCF vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State, 11:30 a.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 2 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Wednesday, March 13: Second round

Game 3: No. 5 BYU vs. Game 1 winner, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN/2)

Game 4: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State, 6 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Thursday, March 14: Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN/2)

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN/2)

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN/2)

Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/2)

Friday, March 15: Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN/2)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/2)

Saturday, March 16: Championship

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

