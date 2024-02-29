Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs Iowa State in Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) travel to face the eighth-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 10-4) on Wednesday in Ames, Iowa. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. Iowa State

What time does OU basketball vs. Iowa State start?

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

The Sooners and Cyclones will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Iowa State basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Feb. 28

Spread: ISU (-9.5)

Over/under: 136.5

Moneyline: OU +360 | ISU -500

