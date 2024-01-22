Advertisement

Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after pair of Big 12 wins

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
·2 min read

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team is ranked No. 11 in the newest AP poll and No. 13 in the coaches polls, which were released on Monday.

OU (15-3, 3-2, 1-2 Big 12) began last week with an 77-63 home win over West Virginia on Wednesday. It then earned a 69-65 road win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Next up for OU is a home game against Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the AP Top 25?

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (44)

17-2

1508

-

2

Purdue (17)

17-2

1472

-

3

North Carolina

15-3

1391

1

4

Houston

16-2

1309

1

5

Tennessee

14-4

1237

1

6

Kentucky

14-3

1205

2

7

Kansas

15-3

1157

-4

8

Auburn

16-2

1094

5

9

Arizona

14-4

1060

3

10

Illinois

14-4

862

4

11

Oklahoma

15-3

849

4

12

Duke

13-4

832

-5

13

Wisconsin

14-4

801

-2

14

Marquette

13-5

747

3

15

Baylor

14-4

645

-6

16

Dayton

15-2

546

5

17

Creighton

14-5

505

1

18

Utah State

17-2

381

-2

19

Memphis

15-4

329

-9

20

Texas Tech

15-3

304

5

21

BYU

14-4

294

-1

22

Florida Atlantic

15-4

290

1

23

Iowa State

14-4

253

1

24

Colorado State

15-3

214

NR

25

New Mexico

16-3

177

NR

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the coaches poll?

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (24)

17-2

791

-

2

Purdue (8)

17-2

769

-

3

North Carolina

15-3

734

-

4

Houston

16-2

678

1

5

Tennessee

14-4

671

2

T6

Kentucky

14-3

609

4

T6

Auburn

16-2

609

5

8

Kansas

15-3

576

-4

9

Arizona

14-4

528

4

10

Wisconsin

14-4

480

-2

11

Illinois

14-4

437

3

12

Duke

13-4

421

-6

13

Oklahoma

15-3

401

3

14

Baylor

14-4

362

-5

15

Marquette

13-5

360

3

16

Creighton

14-5

299

-1

17

Dayton

15-2

277

6

18

Iowa State

14-4

220

2

19

BYU

14-4

181

-

20

Utah State

17-2

176

-3

21

Texas Tech

15-3

148

4

22

Memphis

15-4

130

-10

23

Colorado State

15-3

119

NR

24

Florida Atlantic

15-4

101

NR

25

New Mexico

16-3

54

NR

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma basketball ranks in AP Top 25 rankings, coaches poll