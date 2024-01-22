Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after pair of Big 12 wins
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team is ranked No. 11 in the newest AP poll and No. 13 in the coaches polls, which were released on Monday.
OU (15-3, 3-2, 1-2 Big 12) began last week with an 77-63 home win over West Virginia on Wednesday. It then earned a 69-65 road win over Cincinnati on Saturday.
Next up for OU is a home game against Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.
More: What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. Texas on Tuesday? Time and schedule
Where does OU men's basketball rank in the AP Top 25?
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (44)
17-2
1508
-
2
Purdue (17)
17-2
1472
-
3
North Carolina
15-3
1391
1
4
Houston
16-2
1309
1
5
Tennessee
14-4
1237
1
6
Kentucky
14-3
1205
2
7
Kansas
15-3
1157
-4
8
Auburn
16-2
1094
5
9
Arizona
14-4
1060
3
10
Illinois
14-4
862
4
11
Oklahoma
15-3
849
4
12
Duke
13-4
832
-5
13
Wisconsin
14-4
801
-2
14
Marquette
13-5
747
3
15
Baylor
14-4
645
-6
16
Dayton
15-2
546
5
17
Creighton
14-5
505
1
18
Utah State
17-2
381
-2
19
Memphis
15-4
329
-9
20
Texas Tech
15-3
304
5
21
BYU
14-4
294
-1
22
Florida Atlantic
15-4
290
1
23
Iowa State
14-4
253
1
24
Colorado State
15-3
214
NR
25
New Mexico
16-3
177
NR
Where does OU men's basketball rank in the coaches poll?
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (24)
17-2
791
-
2
Purdue (8)
17-2
769
-
3
North Carolina
15-3
734
-
4
Houston
16-2
678
1
5
Tennessee
14-4
671
2
T6
Kentucky
14-3
609
4
T6
Auburn
16-2
609
5
8
Kansas
15-3
576
-4
9
Arizona
14-4
528
4
10
Wisconsin
14-4
480
-2
11
Illinois
14-4
437
3
12
Duke
13-4
421
-6
13
Oklahoma
15-3
401
3
14
Baylor
14-4
362
-5
15
Marquette
13-5
360
3
16
Creighton
14-5
299
-1
17
Dayton
15-2
277
6
18
Iowa State
14-4
220
2
19
BYU
14-4
181
-
20
Utah State
17-2
176
-3
21
Texas Tech
15-3
148
4
22
Memphis
15-4
130
-10
23
Colorado State
15-3
119
NR
24
Florida Atlantic
15-4
101
NR
25
New Mexico
16-3
54
NR
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma basketball ranks in AP Top 25 rankings, coaches poll