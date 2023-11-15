Offensive woes cost Michigan State basketball against Duke in Champions Classic

Michigan State dropped its Champions Classic matchup against Duke on Tuesday night, 74-65.

Michigan State was hindered by its shooting woes and a slow offensive first half once again, only shooting 2-for-13 from 3 in the first half, en route to a 31-20 halftime deficit.

A new, better looking team showed up in the second half for the Spartans, where the Spartans continued to push Duke, trimming the lead to three and four on several occasions, but the Blue Devils continued to push the Spartans away.

The Spartans outscored the Blue Devils in the second half, 45-43.

On a positive note, Malik Hall looked like his old self once again, playing really strong defense while scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Tyson Walker led the way for MSU with 22 points, while Jaden Akins added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

MSU will look to bounce back Friday, at home against Butler.

