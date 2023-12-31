Advertisement
Live

NFL Black Monday tracker: 2023 season coach news, updates, firings

Yahoo Sports Staff
65
Three NFL head coaches are already not being retained next season. Could Bill Belichick be next? (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Three NFL head coaches are already not being retained next season. Could Bill Belichick be next? (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Three head coaches have already been fired this season: the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels, the Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley. Additionally, two general managers, the Raiders' Dave Ziegler and the Chargers' Tom Telesco, have also been let go.

These men surely won't be the last to lose their jobs during one of the toughest stretches of the NFL calendar, a day-turned-season colloquially known as "Black Monday."

Who else might join them seeking a new job? Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' position seems to be getting shakier by the week, while Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera hasn't given the franchise's new ownership much reason to keep him around another year.

Even a legend like Bill Belichick is reportedly not returning as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Keep up with all the changes in some of the NFL's top jobs right here with Yahoo Sports.

Live7 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Patriots have reportedly already decided to move on from Bill Belichick

    Will Bill Belichick return as head coach of the New England Patriots for a 24th season? According to a report by NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran, a "decision was made" to part ways with Belichick after the season by team owner Robert Kraft and the franchise back in November

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    After 42-point loss, there was no way for Chargers to move forward with Brandon Staley

    Keeping Brandon Staley as head coach after being dominated and embarrassed by the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" was simply untenable, writes Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco

    After a 42-point loss to the Raiders, the Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Will Panthers owner David Tepper avoid making same mistakes in hiring next head coach?

    Panthers team owner David Tepper is notoriously meddlesome. Here's what he needs to avoid to help get the next head coaching hire right

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich 11 games into first season in Carolina

    The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 27, ending his second stint as an NFL head coach after just 11 games.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Josh McDaniels reportedly 'a shell of himself' at brutal team meeting before Raiders firing

    Former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was reportedly "a shell of himself" during a brutal team meeting right before his firing

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler

    The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31, the first coach and GM firing of the 2023 NFL season