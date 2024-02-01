Commanders hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new HC, per reports

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is headed to Washington. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

The Washington Commanders are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, according to multiple reports Thursday.

This is Quinn's second head coaching opportunity. The 53-year-old previously led the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons (2015-'20).

From Dallas to D.C.: the Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, per league sources.



Quinn and Commanders' GM Adam Peters are the two men now charged with leading Washington into the future.

Quinn was reported to have interviewed with the Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks over the past few weeks.

While he was reportedly slated for a second round with the Titans, it was canceled before they picked Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their guy.

It came down to second interviews with his new team and the Seahawks, who selected Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to replace longtime head coach Pete Carroll. Landing the Seahawks gig would've represented a homecoming of sorts for Quinn, considering that he served as the team's defensive coordinator from 2013 to '14 and the defensive line coach from 2009 to '10.

Quinn will now join Commanders general manager Adam Peters in the attempt to usher in a new era for Washington.

With his hiring, the last vacancy of the 2024 NFL head coaching cycle has been filled.

