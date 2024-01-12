Adam Peters will reportedly be hired as next Washington Commanders GM

Peters has spent the past three seasons as assistant GM for the 49ers

Adam Peters will become the next general manager of the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peters, 44, has spent the past three seasons as assistant GM for the San Francisco 49ers. He had previously worked as the team's vice president of player personnel four seasons.

Prior to arriving in San Francisco, Peters worked for the Denver Broncos for eight years, where he began as a scout before working his way up to director of college scouting.

