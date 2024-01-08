Commanders fire Ron Rivera after his 4th season with the team

Ron Rivera walks off the field after a Washington Commanders loss to the New York Giants in Week 11. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When the Washington Commanders were sold, Ron Rivera was on the clock.

Rivera hadn't posted a winning record in his first three seasons with the Commanders. Usually new owners want their own coach. Rivera probably needed a winning season to keep his job.

Washington started with a couple wins and it went south fast after that. There were many embarrassments down the stretch. They lost in Week 11 at home to the New York Giants, who were 2-8 coming in. They lost 45-10 at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and Rivera fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after that. Following the bye, the Commanders faced the Miami Dolphins at home and they trailed 31-7 at halftime. The defense cratered, which wasn't a good look for Rivera. On one play in Week 15 against the Rams, nobody bothered covering Cooper Kupp and he was wide open for a 62-yard touchdown. It was a great example of a poorly coached, sloppy team.

It was all too much for Rivera to keep his job. The Commanders reportedly fired Rivera Monday, just over 12 hours after their 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

The Commanders are undergoing many changes, and they'll have a new head coach next season.

Ron Rivera gets fired

Rivera was a good hire when Washington made it. He was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, and the Commanders were a mess under Daniel Snyder's ownership. Rivera brought a sense of professionalism to a franchise that needed it, especially when the controversial headlines with Snyder were piling up. The Commanders won the NFC East, albeit with a 7-9 record, in 2020.

The Commanders never progressed any further. They went 7-10 in 2021, 8-8-1 in 2022 and 2023 was even worse.

The ownership group led by Josh Harris gave Rivera a shot. He had a good reputation and a strong track record, though he hadn't had much success with Washington. But Harris and his group also didn't hire Rivera, and didn't have any reason to stick with him if there was another losing season.

As the losses piled up, Rivera's seat got a lot hotter.

Who will Washington hire?

Washington's job won't be as toxic as it was during the Snyder years, though there are drawbacks to it.

The roster has not improved beyond mediocrity in recent seasons. Sam Howell has done some good things but there are still questions over whether he's good enough to be the team's long-term quarterback. There's enough uncertainty that should worry candidates.

But it is a new era in Washington with Snyder gone, and there is some optimism the new ownership can turn around a franchise that has a lot of history but fell on hard times. Finding the right coach to lead the team into a new era will be a huge priority.

Rivera kept the Commanders competitive for most of his time with the team, but in his last season the franchise was heading in the wrong direction.