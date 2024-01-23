Report: Titans to hire Bengals OC Brian Callahan as next head coach

Brian Callahan will replace Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have their next head coach.

The Titans are finalizing a deal to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon. Callahan had his second interview with the Titans on Monday, something that clearly went well.

Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/HLbhYZUFPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024

Callahan will now replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired after six seasons with the Titans. They went just 6-11 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year this season. The Titans job opening wasn’t one of the more popular available jobs this cycle, in part because of how Vrabel’s exit went down, sources told Yahoo Sports .

Callahan, 39, has spent the last five seasons with the Bengals as their offensive coordinator. He helped lead them to the Super Bowl in the 2021 campaign alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, too, though the team went just 9-8 this season and missed the playoffs after Burrow’s season-ending injury. Callahan also worked as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders before landing in Cincinnati. The Titans will mark his first head coaching job in the league.

Callahan has worked with a number of great quarterbacks so far in the league. Outside of Burrow, he’s helped coach Matthew Stafford in Detroit, Derek Carr with the Raiders and even Peyton Manning with the Broncos. He’ll now be tasked with turning the Titans offense around with rookie quarterback Will Levis. Longtime running back Derrick Henry is set to be a free agent this offseason, too, and is unlikely to return.

