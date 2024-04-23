What will next season's Providence basketball team look like? An early look at the Friars

PROVIDENCE — The Connecticut men's basketball team was on its way to a second straight national championship, and its last game of the regular season featured an extended display of its dominance.

Providence College started on fire. The Friars were blistering from the tip at Amica Mutual Pavilion, and a magical night seemed in the making.

The Huskies proceeded to expose every weakness Providence carried during the 2023-24 season. It felt like only a select few Friars would have cracked the visiting team’s rotation in a 74-60 defeat, and Providence coach Kim English offered a sober analysis a few minutes after the final whistle.

“I don’t know if I can say this, but we got caught with our pants down this season — without the depth we needed,” English said. “We’re going to build this roster to withstand an injury or two.

“We’re going to have 13 dudes next season. I’m really excited about what we’re going to do here.”

Devin Carter was the Big East Player of the Year has departed for the NBA Draft. Josh Oduro and Ticket Gaines have exhausted their eligibility. Bryce Hopkins is a few months into his long-term recovery from a left knee injury — when and how he returns next season carries its own set of questions.

Providence dove into the transfer portal over the last month and emerged with four commitments. The Friars will have a different look after finishing 21-14 and losing to Boston College in the first round of the NIT. Have they delivered on English’s promise?

We can only answer that when the games start again in November. For now, let’s take a step back and sum up the work English and his staff have done since falling to the Eagles. We’ll take a look at Providence by position — the parenthetical notations represent how many years of college eligibility each player carries into the 2024-25 campaign.

Point guards

Bensley Joseph (one), Jayden Pierre (two)

Pierre flashed more of a scoring touch in his second season, capitalizing on additional playing time to reach double figures in 14 games. He’s a capable 3-point shooter and improved his finish at the rim thanks to a second full year in a college strength and conditioning program.

Joseph offers the experience that comes with two deep NCAA Tournament runs at Miami and a bit more defensive steel. He’s also a solid shooter from deep who followed a combined seven double-figure games in his first two years with 15 last season.

One thing to watch here: Joseph has never posted an assist rate above 20%, and Pierre’s fell by more than 10% from his freshman year. Neither has posted a turnover rate below 20% in a combined five college seasons. Better facilitation and ball security will be a must out of the two most likely lead guards for the Friars.

Twos, threes and fours

Jabri Abdur-Rahim (one), Rich Barron (three), Wesley Cardet Jr. (one), Eli DeLaurier (four with an expected redshirt), Justyn Fernandez (three with a redshirt), Corey Floyd Jr. (two with a redshirt), Bryce Hopkins (one), Ryan Mela (four)

Carter turning professional and Gaines graduating creates major opportunities among this position group. Providence lost arguably the best two-way player in the conference and a veteran who earned English’s confidence while playing for him previously at Tennessee and George Mason.

Abdur-Rahim and Cardet are experienced options from Georgia and Chicago State, respectively. Both were four-star prospects who offer physical advantages — length from the 6-foot-8 Abdur-Rahim, strength from the 6-foot-6 Cardet. Let’s hazard a guess and say they weren’t brought here to ride the bench.

Fernandez has completed a long-term recovery from a knee injury that cost him 2023-24 but how quickly he can knock the rust off is anyone’s guess. Barron was an all-freshman selection in the Big East thanks to his 3-point shooting and defensive effort. Floyd has earned his minutes through two seasons with the Friars by performing as a coachable bench option and Mela will be getting his feet wet as the lone freshman member of the recruiting class to date.

What and how soon Hopkins delivers could determine this team’s ceiling next season. His scoring and rebounding numbers through 14 games were consistent with his 2022-23 breakout after a transfer from Kentucky, but his shooting percentages from 3-point range and at the line cratered. If healthy from the outset and approaching his best, Hopkins is a special talent on the floor and has the character to function as a leader.

Big men

Anton Bonke (three), Christ Essandoko (three with a redshirt)

Essandoko’s defensive rebounding percentage would have trailed only Carter last season, and his shot-blocking percentage would have topped Providence’s roster. He’s a real physical factor as a 7-footer and a capable passer for his size. You could make an argument he’s the recruiting prize of this portal cycle for the Friars.

Bonke enrolled with Providence after a semester at an Arizona junior college and practiced with the team throughout second semester. His pregame routine included jumpers from 3-point range and the occasional ability to put the ball on the floor. You can’t teach 7-foot-2 and the Friars were more than willing to roll the dice on a relatively unproven player, and with good reason.

The unknown

Oswin Erhunmwunse (2025 commit)

Will he reclassify and enroll ahead of the 2024-25 season? Barring a late outside pursuit or unexpected portal entry off the current roster, that could be the only question Providence has left to answer over the next few weeks.

Essandoko is the only current post player for next season’s Friars with any meaningful college experience. DeLaurier played nine minutes in three games last season before suffering an ankle injury and Bonke is a complete wildcard who’s still relatively new to the sport. Erhunmwunse would be raw offensively but has been a major factor among his age group with his ability to rebound and defend the rim.

