Providence basketball's Devin Carter will enter NBA Draft, forego senior season with Friars

Devin Carter will forego his senior season at Providence and enter the NBA Draft.

The junior guard confirmed the news on his personal social media accounts Wednesday morning. Carter was the Big East Player of the Year and is considered a candidate to be selected in the first round.

Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) drives to the basket against Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during their Big East Tournament game on March 14. Carter announced Wednesday that he will enter the NBA Draft.

Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Friars in 2023-24. He added 58 steals and 32 blocked shots, arguably the most complete two-way performance from a backcourt player in the program since Eric Murdock.

“This is not goodbye – it's just a new chapter in this incredible journey from God,” Carter wrote. “I am thrilled about what lies ahead and am committed to making all of you proud as I take this next step.”

Carter helped lead Providence to a 21-14 overall mark and a place in the conference tournament semifinals. He sat out an NIT loss against Boston College, resting a sprained left ankle and various other nagging minor injuries he picked up through 33 starts. The Friars suffered a 62-57 defeat at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

“Love you brother!” Providence coach Kim English posted on his social media accounts. “Go be great!”

Carter asserted himself immediately after fellow junior Bryce Hopkins suffered a season-ending left knee injury in early January. His breakout season included significant jumps in assist rate, defensive rebounding rate, field goal percentage and 3-point shooting percentage. Carter joined Kris Dunn (2015, 2016) among the only Providence players who have claimed the conference’s top postseason award.

“To all of my teammates, thank you for every practice, every game, every high and every low,” Carter wrote. “The bonds we’ve formed are unbreakable, and the memories we’ve created will stay with me forever.”

Carter shot just 29.3% from 3-point range through his first two college seasons with South Carolina and the Friars. He climbed to 37.7% last year, and his 223 attempts nearly doubled the total he tried in 2022-23. Carter also raised his defensive rebounding haul per game from 3.7 to 7.7, a testament to the athleticism and strength in his 6-foot-3 frame.

“I think what Devin has done, it’s incredible,” English said after the Boston College defeat. “He’s taken himself from a tough, hard-nosed, utility, 29% 3-point shooter to the Big East Player of the Year, an All-American, a first-round draft prospect.

“Remarkable what he’s done this season.”

Hopkins, Corey Floyd Jr., Rafael Castro, Ticket Gaines, Jayden Pierre and Garwey Dual were among Carter’s teammates from last season who immediately reached out in the comment section on Instagram. Former teammate Noah Locke joined them along with LaDontae Henton, a standout Providence player who was a program support staff member during an NCAA Tournament run last year. Carter helped lift the Friars to their seventh March Madness bid under former coach Ed Cooley, teaming up with Hopkins to make an immediate impact after leaving the Gamecocks.

“To the greatest fans and supporters, Friartown, your energy and passion have been my drive,” Carter wrote. “Every bit of encouragement has meant the world to me. Playing in front of you has been an honor.”

Carter’s father, Anthony, is currently an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies. He played guard in the NBA for more than a decade, suiting up for six different teams before retiring at the close of the 2011-12 season. That personal and professional background should serve Carter well as he goes through workouts and meets individually with teams ahead of the draft, which will be held June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“As good as Devin Carter is, the great thing about him is that he’s only scratching the surface of how great he can be,” English said. “If he does decide to go and he’s in the NBA, my advice to him would be, 'Be the most humble guy in the organization. Come to work every day like you’re on a one-day contract.'

“That would be a great mindset to have for about 12 years.”

Carter should become the first Providence player to be selected since the program heard two names called in 2016. Dunn was a lottery pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Ben Bentil went late in the second round to the Boston Celtics. City native David Duke and former wing Justin Minaya are currently signed to two-way contracts with the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively.

Carter’s departure leaves a significant hole for the Friars entering next season. Hopkins is a little more than three months into his recovery, Pierre and Floyd both played rotation minutes or more last season and George Mason transfer Justyn Fernandez is expected to debut in 2024-25 after completing his own long-term rehab from a knee injury. Rich Barron earned postseason conference recognition for his debut on the wing, averaging 4.4 points and shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

Providence has some major question marks otherwise with Carter, Gaines and graduate big man Josh Oduro all leaving. Donovan Santoro, Garwey Dual and Rafael Castro have reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, carrying with them a combined eight potential seasons of eligibility. The Friars have a commitment from small forward Ryan Mela and should debut Arizona junior college big man Anton Bonke, who enrolled at the school prior to second semester.

English and his staff have been active in the portal, reportedly connected to a pair of veteran guards within the last week. Temple transfer Hysier Miller listed Providence, Seton Hall, Virginia and Virginia Tech among programs vying for his services and Miami transfer Bensley Joseph reportedly took an unofficial visit with the Friars on Wednesday. Miller and Joseph – a Massachusetts native – would each retain one year of eligibility.

