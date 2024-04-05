Providence basketball gets a commitment from a Miami transfer. Who will join the Friars?

Providence College has landed a commitment from a veteran guard with Final Four experience.

Bensley Joseph will leave Miami for his last college season and join the Friars. He announced the decision on Friday afternoon on his personal social media accounts.

Joseph is a Massachusetts native who prepped in Connecticut at Putnam Science. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the 6-foot-2 point man, who appeared in 105 career games with the Hurricanes. Joseph is a 37.9% shooter from 3-point range and raised his assist rate in each of his three seasons in Coral Gables.

Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph, shown in a March 6 game against Boston College, has committed to Providence.

Joseph started 27 games in 2023-24 and was the only Miami player to appear in all 32. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.4 minutes. Joseph scored in double figures in six of his last seven, including a season-high 21 points in a road loss at North Carolina.

Joseph was a grassroots player with Expressions Elite and took part in the Peach Jam, the year-end championship event on the Nike circuit. He earned a four-star grade from various Internet scouting services and was a consensus top-130 player in his class. Joseph had offers from Providence, the University of Rhode Island, Boston College, Marquette, Penn State, Georgetown, Iowa, Rutgers and more before ultimately committing to the Hurricanes.

Joseph’s first two seasons with Miami finished with deep NCAA Tournament runs. He played in 36 games for an Elite Eight team as a freshman, with the Hurricanes falling to eventual national champion Kansas in a regional final in Chicago. Miami lost again to the title winner last season — Connecticut pushed past them in the national semifinals in Houston, denying former Friars guard and Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga.

Providence is coming off a 21-14 season and an NIT berth. The Friars lost Bryce Hopkins in early January to a left knee injury and fell short of the expected March Madness field for just the third time since the 2013-14 season. Providence coach Kim English spoke about the importance of adding winning players — along with several other topics — in a podcast appearance with The Field of 68 late Thursday night.

“You see what it looks like — their willingness to do the things that translate to winning,” English said. “Getting a winning player is great — someone who’s been around winning culture. But there are so many different players out there.”

Joseph slots into a Friars backcourt that’s also projected to include Jayden Pierre, Corey Floyd Jr. and Justyn Fernandez. Rich Barron returns on the wing and incoming freshman Ryan Mela adds more perimeter shooting depth. Devin Carter followed his superb junior season by declaring for the NBA Draft and Garwey Dual has entered the transfer portal so Providence will be replacing a combined 54 minutes per game in those two spots.

Joseph was among a handful of prospects whose names surfaced with the Friars over the last couple of weeks. Temple guard Hysier Miller carries a similar profile — one year of eligibility remaining and some needed experience on the ball. Providence is also a finalist for Chattanooga sophomore forward Sam Alexis, a rebounder and shot-blocker who can score in the paint.

Joseph and Rutgers wing Gavin Griffiths were on campus for unofficial visits this week. The Friars missed on Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty, who committed to Memphis ahead of offers from Providence, Texas and Kansas State. Haggerty was the Rookie of the Year in the American Athletic Conference, breaking out with the Golden Hurricane after a redshirt season at TCU.

Providence made what felt like a noticeable pivot to the 2025 class after securing Mela and losing a commitment from point guard Daquan Davis. The Friars received a pledge from five-star big man Oswin Erhunmwunse, one of the top-rated recruits they’ve landed in the Internet scouting era. Providence also hosted 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr., Nigel James, Jaylen Harrell, Efeosa Oliogu, Jamier Jones and Tee Bartlett either on campus or at games last season.

“High school guys are still very, very, very important,” English said. “The young guys on your roster are still very, very, very important — the development of those guys.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Friars basketball lands Miami guard Bensley Joseph