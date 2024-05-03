Caitlin Clark's WNBA preseason debut with the Indiana Fever: Live updates

Just two and a half weeks after she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark makes her preseason debut Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Clark's preseason debut

2024 WNBA preseason games won’t be broadcast nationally. If you don’t live close enough to catch the games on your local regional sports network, you can keep up with your favorite team(s) through WNBA League Pass. In addition to Fever-Wings, the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx also face off at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports below for all the highlights, live updates and analysis from Clark's preseason debut.