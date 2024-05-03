Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark's WNBA preseason debut with the Indiana Fever: Live updates
Follow along as Caitlin Clark makes her preseason WNBA debut against the Dallas Wings
Just two and a half weeks after she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark makes her preseason debut Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch Clark's preseason debut
2024 WNBA preseason games won’t be broadcast nationally. If you don’t live close enough to catch the games on your local regional sports network, you can keep up with your favorite team(s) through WNBA League Pass. In addition to Fever-Wings, the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx also face off at 8 p.m. ET.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports below for all the highlights, live updates and analysis from Clark's preseason debut.
Caitlin Clark pro debut loading | @wfaa @wfaasports @IndianaFever @DallasWings @WNBA pic.twitter.com/XOzbbqlr2B
— Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) May 3, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark has arrived and getting loose ahead of her first preseason game in the @WNBA 💫 pic.twitter.com/PmNwC3eD6R
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 3, 2024
- Danica Creahan
It’s almost time for the 2024 WNBA preseason to tip off! The short preseason begins this Friday, May 3 with Caitlin Clark’s new team, the Indiana Fever, facing off against the Dallas Wings. The preseason will come to a close on May 11, and the regular WNBA season tips off Tuesday, May 14, when Caitlin Clark will make her official WNBA season debut. But the high-profile Indiana Fever rookie won’t be the only exciting new face on the court. The Fever also heads into the 2024 season with reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston.
Are you ready to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason? Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into preseason games, including Friday’s Indiana at Dallas match.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Diana Taurasi talks Caitlin Clark comments
Diana Taurasi, 41, took heat last month when she said “reality is coming” for the league’s incoming rookies. Collegiate fans took it as a shot at Caitlin Clark, even though Taurasi didn’t use any names and interviewer Scott Van Pelt identified multiple players in his question.
The 20-year veteran’s response when asked about the fan criticism was classic Taurasi.
Read more on Taurasi's style and what new WNBA fans should expect here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark is ready to start her WNBA chapter
TONIGHT… Caitlin Clark will be in action in her new @IndianaFever threads for the first time!
🍿 8pm/et | WNBA Apppic.twitter.com/HSKnNSxOQW
— NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
How the WNBA is preparing to capitalize on Caitlin Clark and the rest of the incoming star power
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso are officially WNBA players.
Now what?
There has been no more pivotal moment for the WNBA than this one with ready-made household names entering a league that has struggled for much of its existence to build them. The only thing comparable would be its launch in 1997 with Olympic superstars. The task now is to keep the audience developed in the collegiate ranks as upward of 24 million watched Clark, the No. 1 overall pick of the Fever, and Cardoso, the No. 3 selection of the Sky, in the national championship game.
It’s not only the Clark Effect, though she’s such a huge star her pregame for the draft was a cameo appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” Each time WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert stepped to the WNBA Draft podium at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, she announced another established star with hundreds of thousands of social followers.
“This is my 1997 moment,” WNBA chief marketing officer Phil Cook told Yahoo Sports ahead of the draft. “You have household names coming in. You have an amazing league. The benefit I have is an amazing platform that’s been built for the last 27 years that they’re just walking over to.”
Read the full story here.
- Cassandra Negley
The Caitlin Clark Effect: The No. 1 overall pick is primed to assist the Fever to new heights
Caitlin Clark is accustomed to dropping 30-pieces and breaking scoring records. Her own point totals are not what has her excited about officially joining the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
It’s the ones to come from Aliyah Boston, the Fever’s 2023 No. 1 overall pick whom Clark called “one of the best post players in the entire world.”
“My point guard eyes just light up at that,” Clark said Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
The general consensus from analysts, league evaluators and Clark herself is that the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer’s passing ability is what will quickly translate to the professional level. Boston, an analyst covering Iowa for the Big Ten Network this season, told a group of reporters the same hours before the draft.
“Everyone talks about her shots and, obviously, not everyone can shoot from the logo,” the league’s reigning Rookie of the Year said. “But I think for me [it’s] her ability, one, to run the floor … but also to be able to make those passes to teammates [and] to find an open player.”
It’s welcome news for the Fever after ranking 11th out of 12 teams in assists per game last season despite Boston dominating the paint and Kelsey Mitchell, one of the NCAA’s best scorers, lighting up the scoreboard. Clark is poised to ensure she can raise the level for Indiana, a team on the cusp of regular title contention.
Read the full story here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark has some fun at the Fever's media day earlier this week
Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith let Caitlin Clark borrow their chains for our night time photo shoot 🥶 pic.twitter.com/3zQvNJqPoH
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 2, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
How will Caitlin Clark perform in her WNBA debut?