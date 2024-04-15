Providence basketball lands another transfer recruit; who is he?

The Providence College men's basketball team added a third commitment out of the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, and this one comes with some significant NBA lineage.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim pledged to the Friars via his social media networks. He’s the son of Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the former college star at California and 12-year professional veteran who currently serves as president of the G League.

Abdur-Rahim debuted at Virginia in 2020-21 and transferred to Georgia for his last three seasons. He started in 27 of 29 appearances with the Bulldogs in 2023-24, averaging 12.2 points and posting a national top-35 mark at 88.7% from the foul line. Abdur-Rahim netted nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from 3-point range in a 71-64 loss to the Friars in November, the consolation matchup in a neutral-court event at Baha Mar.

Jan 20, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) makes a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Abdur-Rahim is a career 35.4% shooter from the perimeter and offers Providence some length at 6-foot-8. He profiles as a veteran replacement for Ticket Gaines, who spent a graduate year with the Friars last season after leaving George Mason. Providence figured to need some experienced depth on the wing with Rich Barron entering his sophomore season and signee Ryan Mela about to debut as an incoming freshman.

More: 7-foot center Christ Essandoko commits to Providence basketball for a second time

More: Providence basketball gets a commitment from a Miami transfer. Who will join the Friars?

Abdur-Rahim has dressed for an NCAA Tournament game in his career, a 62-58 loss to Ohio while with the Cavaliers. He missed Georgia’s matchup with eventual NIT champion Seton Hall last month after suffering an ankle injury in early March. Abdur-Rahim didn’t appear in any of his last eight games with the Bulldogs after posting double figures in three of the previous five.

Abdur-Rahim has threads in common with multiple members of the Friars staff. Providence assistant coach Dennis Felton was Georgia’s head coach from 2003-09 and led the Bulldogs to an SEC Tournament title in 2008. Friars assistant coach Tim Fuller was the previous director of recruiting for Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based feeder system that sends prospects to the NBA, G League and overseas professional and college ranks.

Georgia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) dribbles against Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington during a game in March. On Monday, he committed to Providence.

Abdur-Rahim was a consensus top-50 national prospect and the Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey for the 2018-19 season. He had offers from UCLA, Michigan, Texas, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Villanova, Marquette, Illinois, Maryland, Arizona, Kansas, Michigan State, Connecticut and more before selecting Virginia. Abdur-Rahim played in just eight games with the Cavaliers, still healing from a foot injury suffered late in his prep days at Blair Academy.

Abdur-Rahim entered the transfer portal and the NBA Draft less than a week ago. He’s now set to spend a COVID fifth year with Providence alongside Miami transfer guard Bensley Joseph and Saint Joseph's transfer big man Christ Essandoko. Abdur-Rahim and Joseph will both exhaust their eligibility while Essandoko retains three seasons after redshirting with the Hawks in 2022-23.

More: Earl Timberlake back with Bryant; Grace Efosa stays at Providence in latest transfer moves

Abdur-Rahim, Joseph and Essandoko will serve as a replacement class for three potential departures in the transfer portal. Garwey Dual has entered and also announced a declaration for the NBA Draft. Donovan Santoro and Rafael Castro have also hit the portal and seem likely to depart.

The Friars missed on Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty (Memphis) and Chattanooga forward Sam Alexis (Florida) but have been connected with Temple guard Hysier Miller and Rutgers wing Gavin Griffiths. They’re also deeply involved with multiple 2025 targets, including big man commit Oswin Erhunmwunse. He’s a five-star prospect prepping in Connecticut at Putnam Science and currently playing on the Adidas grassroots circuit with BABC.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Jabri Abdur-Rahim pledges to Providence basketball, 3rd recent recruit