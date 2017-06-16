Summer agenda: Can Cavs close the gap on Warriors?

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Offseason focus

Improving the bench

For most of the season, Cleveland’s roster resembled that of a team built for the postseason.

A lack of experience at backup point guard and an injury to shooting guard J.R. Smith exposed Cleveland’s lack of depth for most of the season.

The additions of Kyle Korver in January and former All-Star Deron Williams in early March improved the Cavs’ reserve unit.

Now with Korver and Williams set to enter free agency, GM David Griffin faces the challenge of rebuilding the bench with limited resources.

While Cleveland has Korver’s Bird rights, re-signing the 36-year-old comes at a significant cost because the Cavaliers are a repeater tax team.

Cleveland would likely have to use part of its $5.2 million tax mid-level exception for Williams.

If both players leave, Cleveland would have the tax mid-level exception and minimum contracts to use.

With Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson, who turns 37 in five days, and 34-year-old Channing Frye as the lone key reserves under contract, Cleveland’s bench could resemble the struggling unit from last season but a year older.

It could be difficult for the Cavs to get better this offseason.

The repeater tax

Cleveland, for a fourth straight season, will be in the luxury tax.

Unlike last season, when the Cavaliers paid a tax of $24.8 million, the 2017-18 season could come at a steep cost.

Because Cleveland was in the tax the previous three seasons and already with $125 million in salary ($4 million above the tax), it will be considered a repeater tax team in 2017-18.

The Cavaliers, with a projected $12.5 million tax bill next season, will see that number grow as they rebuild their bench.

If the Cavaliers bring back Korver at an $8 million salary, sign a player to the $5.2 million tax mid-level and round out their bench with minimum contracts, the tax bill will grow from $12.5 million to $84 million.

Cleveland would now be considered a Tier 5 tax team because they are $24 million over the tax line.

Any additional cost of $1 million or more would make Cleveland a Tier 6 tax team.

Breaking down the repeater tax

Tier Tax level Tax rate

1 $0–$4,999,999 $2.50-for-$1

2 $5,000,000–$9,999,999 $2.75-for-$1

3 $10,000,000–$14,999,999 $3.50-for-$1

4 $15,000,000–$19,999,999 $4.25-for-$1

5 $20,000,00–$24,999,999 $4.75-for-$1

6 $25,000,000–$29,999,999 $5.25-for-$1

