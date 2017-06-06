Summer agenda: Spurs have some work to do to stay near top

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Offseason focus

The futures of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili

There is little doubt that Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili will be in the Hall of Fame one day.

While spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, are likely in their futures, this offseason brings a measure of uncertainty.

Before rupturing his right quadriceps against Houston in the West semifinals, Parker was playing really well.

Now a month removed from surgery, the 35-year-old’s recovery this offseason will impact the Spurs next season.

Parker, entering the final season of his contract, has a $15.5 million cap hit and is not expected to be back when the season begins.

If Ginobili chooses to return, he could still be a key component to the Spurs’ bench.

Signed to a one-year contract last summer, San Antonio could again sign Ginobili to a one-year deal and retain flexibility.

Ginobili does have Bird rights, so the Spurs can exceed the cap to bring him back.

Free agency: Patty Mills and Jonathon Simmons

Two components of the Spurs’ bench who turned into starters during the playoffs will be free agents.

The $3.5 million and $847,000 bargain contracts of Patty Mills and Jonathon Simmons will soon be high-priced salaries.

The Spurs have the ability to sign both players – Bird rights for Mills and restricted free agency for Simmons – but will need to weigh the financial consequences.

Mills, a backup in his six seasons with San Antonio, is ranked eighth by The Vertical in a solid free-agent class of point guards.

But can Mills be the Spurs’ point guard of the future?

Having never averaged more than 21 minutes a season, Mills’ play was sporadic when his minutes increased during the playoffs.

With the emergence of rookie Dejounte Murray, the Spurs could have their backup point guard next year at a fraction of what Mills will cost.

Thrust into the starting lineup because of Kawhi Leonard’s ankle injury, Simmons emerged during the playoffs as a solid two-way player.

Simmons has early Bird rights and can be signed by the Spurs, who also can match any offer sheet, to a contract that starts at $7.7 million or with cap space.

Teams wishing to sign Simmons cannot offer a contract more than the $8.4 million mid-level exception in the first year.

Teams can take available cap space and sign Simmons to a contract in which the first two years are a reflection of the full mid-level exception, with the last two years being back-loaded at a higher salary.

Simmons’ offer sheet with a team that has $10.3 million in cap space would look like this:

Year 1: $8.4 million

Year 2: $8.8 million

Year 3: $12 million

Year 4: $12 million

Total: $41.2 million

Avg.: $10.3 million

San Antonio would have the right to match the offer sheet and average ($10.3 million per year) the contract over four years for cap purposes.

Under the 2011 CBA, San Antonio would have had a $12 million cap hit in the final two years of the deal.

Patty Mills is in line to earn more than the $3.5 million he made this season.

Keep an eye on 2018

How the Spurs spend money on their own free agents or create cap space this summer will have an impact next year.

Entering the 2018 offseason, San Antonio should only have four players under contract: LaMarcus Aldridge, Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Dejounte Murray, with Kyle Anderson being a restricted free agent.

