Summer agenda: Mavericks, Pistons looking at different paths to return to playoffs

DALLAS

Offseason focus

1. Impact of the lottery

The Mavericks are in new territory. Dallas has built its roster in recent years through free agency and trades.

Out of their 15 players, the Mavericks have a league-leading 10 players who were signed as free agents and only two drafted players in Dirk Nowitzki and A.J. Hammons.

Now with a top-10 pick, Dallas has the potential to add a foundation piece and not rely on the free-agent market to acquire an impact player.

2. Keep an eye on 2018

Nowitzki’s $25 million team option and the restricted free agency of Nerlens Noel likely will limit the Mavericks’ off-season moves.

However, Dallas could have financial flexibility in 2018. That flexibility could be key with Seth Curry set to be a free agent, and it could be the Mavs’ best opportunity to replenish their roster in free agency.

3. Find middle ground with Noel

Noel likely will remain with the Mavericks, and their lottery pick probably will be the team’s sole major off-season addition.

Noel is a fine shot-blocker and defensive presence, but his inability to stay healthy (he has averaged 64 games in three seasons) and limited offensive game should make the Mavericks weary of committing a max-type offer.

Mavericks management and Noel’s agent, Happy Walters, will need to come to an understanding that the next contract should not represent Noel’s on-court accomplishments, but what the future could hold.

4. A roster of non-guaranteed contracts

Not including Nowitzki, Dallas will return seven players on partial or non-guaranteed contracts.

Three of those players – Devin Harris, Dorian Finney-Smith and Yogi Ferrell – had roles starting or coming off the bench. The contracts of Ferrell (June 24), DeAndre Liggins (June 29), Nicolas Brussino (July 6) and Salah Mejri (July 12) will be guaranteed if they are not waived by the trigger dates.

Retaining all seven players would limit the Mavericks’ roster flexibility and fail to improve a team that missed the playoffs. The Mavericks will have to measure the upside of each player compared to what is available in free agency.

