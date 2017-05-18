Summer agenda: Hawks' offseason hinges on Paul Millsap's free agency

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

ATLANTA HAWKS

Offseason focus

Roster crossroads

There is a fine line between good and great in the NBA.

Ten straight playoff seasons, including making the East finals in 2015, prove Atlanta has been a good team.

Heading into the offseason, the Hawks are facing a moment of truth.

They can stay the course and continue to be a middle-of-the-pack playoff team, or take a step back with a focus on young players such as Dennis Schroder and Taurean Prince.

Continuity, however, will come at a cost.

Returning the same roster, including free agents Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr., would likely push the payroll to $120 million-plus and possibly make Atlanta a luxury-tax team.

The 32-year-old Millsap, the top power forward in free agency, is projected to earn a salary in the range of $30 million annually.

Hardaway Jr., a restricted free agent, is one of the top shooting guards available.

The cost-efficient approach that includes retooling would be sound if this were last summer.

But with $100 million still owed to Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore, the decision to not bring back Millsap or Hardaway Jr. doesn’t necessarily make sense with where the roster stands now.

The high cost at shooting guard

Atlanta could pay a substantial price for a shooting guard for two consecutive summers.

A year after signing Bazemore to a four-year, $70 million contract, Atlanta now has a decision to make on Hardaway Jr.

At the time, it seemed as if the Bazemore signing signaled Atlanta had its starting shooting guard.

However, with the emergence of Hardaway Jr., Bazemore’s role was reduced to coming off the bench by the end of the season. Atlanta could end up paying starting salary money for two shooting guards.

Dwight Howard’s role

Atlanta learned a valuable playoff lesson about cap space and the center position.

Though centers have value during the regular season, they become marginalized in the playoffs when teams often go small.

Howard, signed to a $70 million contract last summer, was reduced to a role player as the Wizards went small in their first-round series win over Atlanta.

Howard posted career playoff lows in minutes, points, rebounds and blocks, and played a combined two minutes in the fourth quarters of Games 5 and 6.

Now with $23.5 million and $23.8 million cap hits the next two years, the Howard signing will be scrutinized when it comes to the potential high cost of keeping the Hawks together.

Dwight Howard’s role greatly diminished in the postseason. (AP) More

