Summer agenda: Lakers have some young talent, but need to stick to plan

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Offseason focus

Can a team improve without adding a top-level free agent?

For the Lakers, a team that has a mix of former lottery picks and high-priced veteran players, the answer is yes.

However, to do so Los Angeles is going to need some luck on May 16 in the draft lottery.

The Lakers will have only the $8.4 million and $3.2 million exceptions to get help in free agency, so the team’s big offseason addition could depend on the draft.

The impact of the draft lottery

The Lakers could lose two potential lottery picks the night of the draft lottery.

If the Lakers fall outside of the top three selections, their own first-round pick will go to Philadelphia and a 2019 first will go to Orlando as part of the Dwight Howard trade from 2013.

Cautious with cap space

The Lakers learned last offseason that cap space comes with responsibility. While cap space gives teams flexibility to improve their roster, using room to sign players to long-term contracts can be dangerous. The Lakers’ signings of Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov last offseason didn’t work out, and now both players face uncertain futures with a combined cap hit of more than $33 million annually for the next three seasons.

The Lakers potentially could have $25 million in room this offseason and they need to be cautious, focusing on under-the-radar free agents that fit a need and perhaps overspending on one-year deals. The franchise needs to build a foundation and preserve room for the summer of 2018 when Paul George and Russell Westbrook could enter free agency.

Audit former draft picks

Player development is a critical because Los Angeles has five players on rookie contracts and could add two more this summer.

D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr., Ivica Zubac and Brandon Ingram are talented, but they each have questions heading into next season.

The franchise needs to identify what stage each player is at in his career and further develop their roles and skills.

Summer cap breakdown

Guaranteed 2017-18 Insider info

Luol Deng $17,190,000

Timofey Mozgov $15,280,000

Jordan Clarkson $11,562,500

Corey Brewer $7,579,366 Extension eligible

Nick Young $5,668,667 Player option June 21

D’Angelo Russell $5,562,360

Brandon Ingram $5,519,400

Julius Randle $4,149,242 Rookie extension eligible

Larry Nance Jr. $1,471,382

Ivica Zubac $1,312,611

