Summer agenda: How will Pacers deal with Paul George?

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

INDIANA PACERS

Offseason focus

The Paul George timeline

The change in power from outgoing president Larry Bird to general manager Kevin Pritchard does not shift the focus when it comes to Paul George.

The Pacers are entering a critical juncture in how they’ll deal with the soon-to-be-expiring contract of George.

Here are the Pacers’ options:

1. Extend him if he earns All-NBA honors.

2. Renegotiate his current contract to represent a Tier 2 max player.

3. Explore the trade market if he declines the first two options.

4. Re-sign free agents Jeff Teague and C.J. Miles, play out the season and explore the trade market for George to improve the roster.

Pritchard and his management team will need to meet with George’s agent, Aaron Mintz, to get a better understanding of what George wants.

The meeting should resemble a recruiting pitch to a free agent in July.

George likely will focus on the Pacers’ plan to improve now and in the future.

If George earns All-NBA honors, he will be eligible to sign a five-year, $207 million extension that starts in 2018-19. George would need to amend his contract to eliminate his player option in 2018-19.

Not earning All-NBA honors would allow the Pacers to extend his contract for four years (starting in 2018-19) with only a 120 percent salary increase, but that isn’t a realistic scenario.

Without an extension, Indiana could go the direction Oklahoma City did with Russell Westbrook last summer and renegotiate George’s current contract.

To do so the Pacers would need to create cap space, which is currently unavailable because of the free-agent cap holds of Teague and Miles.

Without a commitment, the Pacers will need to test the trade market or trust their instincts and relationship with George and hope the All-Star will commit in 2018.

One thing is for sure: By July 1, Pacers management will need to have a plan in place.

Long-term commitment to Teague

George’s status should not impact the Pacers’ decision on Teague.

While Miles should be a priority, Teague is a necessity.

The cost, however, could be substantial.

Teams value Teague’s durability and the well-managed minutes (career average of 27 per game) he’s played in his eight-year career.

The market for Teague will be affected by the marquee free-agent point guards likely remaining with their current teams.

It would be in the Pacers’ best interest to keep Jeff Teague. (AP) More

The non-guaranteed contracts

Indiana has six players who have a team option or non-guaranteed contract for next season.

Five of them – Lavoy Allen, Joe Young, Rakeem Christmas, Georges Niang and Glenn Robinson Jr. – have a late June trigger date or a July 1 deadline for the Pacers to guarantee the contract.

Kevin Seraphin’s contract does not become guaranteed until Aug. 1.

The decisions will come down to player development and impact, the potential need for roster spots and possibly needing cap space for a George renegotiation.

SUMMER CAP BREAKDOWN

Guaranteed 2017-18 Insider info

Paul George $19,508,958 Extension and renegotiation eligible

Thaddeus Young $14,996,348 Extension eligible

Monta Ellis $11,227,000 Extension eligible

Al Jefferson $9,769,821

Lance Stephenson $4,180,000

Myles Turner $2,569,920

