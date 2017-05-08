Summer agenda: Knicks' top priority remains resolving Carmelo Anthony situation

Carmelo Anthony has an $8.1 million trade bonus and a no-trade clause. (AP)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

NEW YORK KNICKS

Offseason focus

This is not what team president Phil Jackson envisioned when taking over in 2014.

Two head coaches in three years, a roster that has turned over each of the past two summers, no point guard on the roster, the starting center is recovering from rotator-cuff surgery with a 12-game suspension waiting when he returns plus $54 million left on his contract, and Carmelo Anthony is on the trade block.

Not to mention Kristaps Porzingis is disgruntled with the direction of the organization.

So where do the Knicks turn?

It starts with Anthony.

Closure with Carmelo

There is no easy solution to the Anthony situation in New York.

Anthony’s trade value does not reflect his on-court play, but a bloated salary that features an $8.1 million trade bonus and a no-trade clause.

Here are New York’s options when it comes to Anthony:

1. Find a willing trade partner after July 1 that has the cap flexibility and players to match (and fill needs) to take on Anthony’s $34.3 million and $27.9 million (early termination option) cap hit in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Anthony would have to approve the trade, but dealing him before July 1 is a challenge because teams are operating under the 2016-17 salary cap, with soon-to-be free agents not eligible to be traded.

New York will need to be realistic when it comes to trade partners. The package in return will not mirror the multiple first-round picks and core players the Knicks sent to Denver in 2011.

2. Anthony and his camp approach Knicks management about a possible buyout.

If New York cannot find a trade partner that fits Anthony’s preference, Anthony and his agent, Leon Rose, should explore what his contract value would be if he were a free agent this summer.

If there is a landing spot with a playoff-worthy team – and a two-year contract at $15 million annually – Anthony should be bought out for half of the $54 million he’s owed.

Anthony would not lose money and the Knicks would receive significant cap relief not only this summer but in 2018-19 as well.

New York would see $26.2 million and $27.9 million cap hits reduced to $5.4 million over the next five seasons.

3. Do nothing.

This isn’t the ideal option, but it is the Knicks.

Because Jackson and the team’s former franchise player aren’t seeing eye to eye, the first two options are more realistic.

But it was Jackson who put the Knicks in this position by re-signing Anthony in 2014 and including the no-trade clause and trade bonus, so a deal will not be easy.

The Knicks are definitely in a tough spot.

Solution at point guard

The easiest path would be to throw big money at Derrick Rose and lock him into a long-term contract.

That was the idea last June when New York acquired the expiring contract of Rose along with his Bird rights.

On paper the combination of Rose, Courtney Lee, Anthony, Porzingis and Joakim Noah certainly resembled a playoff team.

But with New York coming off a 31-win season and Rose having season-ending knee surgery, the lack of depth at point guard was still apparent.

So what’s the franchise’s best option?

It starts with cutting loose Rose and focusing on a point-guard heavy draft.

Though the theory in the draft is to take the best available player, the Knicks, with the No. 7 pick overall, could have the best of both worlds.

The best available player when they pick will likely be a point guard.

Derrick Rose may not be in the Knicks' future plans. (AP)

Summer cap breakdown

