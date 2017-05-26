Summer agenda: What will Clippers do with their free-agent stars?

The Clippers can’t afford to keep J.J. Redick, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. (AP)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

L.A. CLIPPERS

Offseason focus

Retool not rebuild

The sentiment when a high-payroll playoff team fails to advance past the second round in consecutive seasons is to blow up the roster.

That strategy would be sound for a team with a strong foundation beyond its core players.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, they do not have young players on the cusp of starting.

The franchise now faces a summer of uncertainty with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick set to hit free agency. Because of the team’s win-now approach, draft picks have been either traded or they failed to develop, and now the Clippers are backed into a corner with depleted assets.

The easy solution would be for the Clippers to spend their way out of their current problems.

They could re-sign their own free agents, return a team that won 51 games and once again hope they improve next season.

That direction would likely cost $150 million in salary with an additional $130 million in luxury tax.

But tearing down the roster would be a slow and painful process.

Los Angeles’ best move would be to be selective in whom they re-sign and retool the roster instead of a massive rebuild.

Free agency: need vs. luxury

The Clippers have eight free agents this summer not including Paul Pierce, who is set to retire.

Because of the Clippers’ cap situation, bringing back every free agent is unlikely.

Re-signing starters Paul, Griffin, Redick and Luc Mbah a Moute would cost a combined $85 million annually in cap hits, which is possible but financially irresponsible.

The Clippers should focus on Paul and Griffin.

Paul will be 32 years old and getting a $200 million-plus contract, and Griffin has been oft-injured the past few seasons, failing to stay healthy in the playoffs the last two years.

But they are integral if the Clippers want to stay competitive and if they lost both players they would only have $18 million to replace both.

Redick and Mbah a Moute are luxuries the team can’t afford to keep.

With $11.8 million and $14.2 million tied up in Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford, respectively, bringing back Redick at a likely price tag of $16 million annually isn’t an option.

The Redick contract alone would cost the Clippers an additional $70 million in luxury tax if Paul and Griffin are signed to max contracts.

Mbah a Moute could be cap casualty because of the contract given to Wesley Johnson last summer.

Johnson will earn $5,881,260 next season, played a combined 10 minutes during the playoffs and does not have a role on the team.

The Mbah a Moute salary-cap hit would have tax ramifications of around $30 million, not including salary.

If the Clippers can find a taker for Johnson’s contract then Mbah a Moute should return.

The Clippers should work to keep Chris Paul a part of their future. (AP) More

Don’t mirror ‘Melo contract

Griffin and Paul are max-salary candidates, but as New York learned with Carmelo Anthony, what is added into a contract besides salary could have a lasting effect.

Paul and Griffin are eligible for no-trade clauses and trade bonuses.

While the trade bonus does not immediately impact trade value because the bonus is not allowed to exceed the maximum salary, Anthony’s no-trade clause has really restricted the Knicks’ ability to reshape their roster.

The Clippers need to avoid the same trap.

Rebuilding the bench

