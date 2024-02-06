NBA trade deadline 2024: Will Dejounte Murray be on the move? Get the latest news, updates and analysis of the trade market

Will Dejounte Murray be on the move? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

And even though the market appears quiet on that front for now, things can change at a moment's notice as certain teams weigh their long-term hopes with a desire to pursue the play-in tournament or perhaps add reinforcements for playoff contention.

Dejounte Murray remains the biggest name on the market, and D'Angelo Russell, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Kuzma and Malcolm Brogdon are other players who have been linked to trade chatter.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track all the trade info and moves that will shape the NBA this season and beyond.