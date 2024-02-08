Reports: Thunder finalizing trade to acquire Gordon Hayward from Hornets

Gordon Hayward is reportedly heading to Oklahoma City. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski report.

Per Wojnarowski, the Thunder will send guard Tre Mann and forward Dāvis Bertāns to the Hornets in return.

Hayward, 33, has missed the last 22 games with a calf strain. The Hornets have recently listed Hayward as questionable, but he hasn't played since Dec. 26. That he was on the trade block could explain why they were conservative in their decision to activate him.

If healthy, Hayward will provide the Thunder with a versatile option on the wing on a team that enters Thursday in a three-way tie with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record (35-16) in the Western Conference. A former All-Star, Hayward averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.8% from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point distance in 25 games this season.

Hayward's on the final year of a four-year, $120 million contract he signed to join the Hornets as a free agent prior to the 2020-21 season. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Injuries limited Hayward for his entire tenure in Charlotte, where he never played more than 50 games in a single season.

Hayward's played more than 52 games just once since a devastating fractured tibia suffered in his first game with the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2017-18 season cost him the rest of the season. The Celtics had just signed Hayward as a high-profile free agent after he made his first and only All-Star Game as a member of the Utah Jazz.

The deal amounts to a low-cost acquisition for the Thunder, who part with two players who played a combined 28 games this season in limited capacities. Mann has averaged 3.8 points in 9.2 minutes per game in 13 appearances this season. Bertāns has averaged 2.9 points in 6.1 minutes per game in 15 appearances.

At 10-40, the Hornets are in 13th place in the East and well out of the playoff race.