Sources: 76ers trading Patrick Beverley to Bucks for Cam Payne, pick

Patrick Beverley projects as a defensive upgrade in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cam Payne and a second-round pick, sources told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, confirming multiple reports.

Beverley also confirmed on his podcast social media that he had been dealt.

BREAKING: @patbev21 to the Milwaukee Bucks — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 8, 2024

Bucks get help on defense

With the trade, the Bucks pick up a defensive stopper in the backcourt for their postseason push. Milwaukee's in third place in the Eastern Conference at 33-18, but has seen a decline this season on defense after trading five-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday in the deal to acquire Damian Lillard in the offseason.

After finishing fourth in defensive rating last season, the Bucks enter Thursday ranked 18th in the league. They fired head coach Adrian Griffin in January despite a 30-13 start in part because of those defensive struggles. They replaced him with Doc Rivers and have gone 3-5 since.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Beverley has made three All-Defensive Teams in his career. But at 35 years old, he isn't the same player he was in his prime. Beverley last made an All-Defensive Team in 2020 as a relentless defender unafraid to challenge his opponent's best perimeter player with whatever tactics he deemed necessary.

Beverley's remained a relevant contributor in his 12th NBA season. In 19.6 minutes per game, he's averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks with the 76ers while shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point distance. He projects to come off the bench in Milwaukee.

76ers scrambling with Joel Embiid sidelined

The trade marks a rare deal between a pair of Eastern Conference hopefuls. The 76ers are looking to retool in the aftermath of a knee injury to reigning MVP Joel Embiid that required surgery and projects to sideline him for a minimum of four weeks.

Payne offers the 76ers an offensive upgrade over Beverley. In limited action with the Bucks (14.9 minute per game), Payne has averaged 6.2 points and 2.3 assists this season while shooting 45.5% from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point distance.

The trade is the second of the day for the 76ers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline in an effort to upgrade their offense. They reportedly sent a package featuring Marcus Morris and three second-round draft picks to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Hield's averaging 12 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season while shooting 44.3% from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point land.

The 76ers fell to 30-20 with a 127-104 loss at home Wednesday night to the Golden State Warriors. They're in fifth place in the East.