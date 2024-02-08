Pacers reportedly trade Buddy Hield to 76ers for Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris, three 2nd-round picks

The Pacers have reportedly traded Buddy Hield to the 76ers. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Philadelphia 76ers, in need of help with Joel Embiid out for at least a month following meniscus surgery, have reportedly acquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

The Sixers are sending to the Pacers Marcus Morris, who has been with Philly for just this season, and Furkan Korkmaz, who was drafted by the Sixers in 2016. They are also sending three second-round picks and $1.5 million in cash, according to the Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

The #Sixers got Buddy Heild from the Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, Toronto 2nd 2024, Portland 2nd 2029, Clippers 2nd 2029 and $1.5M in cash, according to a league source: — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 8, 2024

Hield is a free agent at the end of the season and is expected to be one of the top candidates on the market. Since there's only a slim chance Embiid will be able to get any serious playing time before the regular season ends, the Sixers needed a player who could seriously contribute but wouldn't get in the way of whatever plans GM Daryl Morey has for the upcoming offseason.

The Sixers have been slumping since the beginning of the month. They've lost all three games they've played since Embiid went down with a knee injury. They've tumbled to fifth place in the East. If they can't right the ship, they'll be flirting with the Play-In zone, which they want to stay far away from. They're hoping Hield gets them pointed in the right direction.