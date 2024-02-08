Sources: Raptors trading Dennis Schröder, Thaddeus Young to Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie is headed to Toronto. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Toronto Raptors are trading point guard Dennis Schröder and forward Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, confirming a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets, meanwhile, are trading veteran guard Royce O'Neal to the Phoenix Suns for a package including three second-round picks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

What does this mean for Raptors?

The deal for Dinwiddie is the third this season for the Raptors, who traded franchise cornerstones Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby in transactions prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline, signifying a rebuild and youth movement in Toronto. The Raptors got 23-year-old RJ Barrett and 24-year-old Immanuel Quickley from the New York Knicks in exchange for Anunoby. They received three first-round draft picks in addition to Bruce Brown Jr. from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Siakam.

The acquisition of 30-year-old Dinwiddie provides the Nets with an expiring contract. The veteran guard is playing on the final year of a three-year, $54 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. In the meantime, he'll offer Toronto with a capable playmaker and scorer on the wing to pair with first-time All-Star Scottie Barnes, who's become the centerpiece in Toronto amid the rebuild.

Dinwiddie started 48 games with the Nets this season, averaging 12.2 points, six assists and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1% from the floor and 32% from 3-point distance. The 18-33 Raptors are in 12th place in the East and don't project to contend for the play-in tournament.

The Nets receive a pair of veteran players in exchange for Dinwiddie. Schröder, 30, is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds a game this season while shooting 44.2% from the floor and 35% from 3-point distance. He's playing on the first year of a two-year, $25.4 million contract.

Young, 35, has averaged five points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23 minutes per game this season. He'll be a free agent in the offseason at the conclusion of a two-year, $16 million contract.

The 20-30 Nets are 1.5 games behind the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks and the final spot in the play-in tournament.