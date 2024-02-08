Knicks acquiring Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanović from Pistons
The New York Knicks are acquiring veterans Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for four players and a pair of second-round draft picks, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer confirmed.
The Knicks are sending Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks to the Pistons. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the full details of Thursday's trade.
The 34-year-old Bogdanović is a consistent scoring threat, averaging 20.2 points (on 47/42/78 shooting splits), 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.9 minutes over 28 appearances for the struggling Pistons this season. He has averaged nearly 20 points and shot better than 40% from 3-point distance on six attempts per game over the past seven seasons, splitting time between the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Pistons.
Burks, 32, played for the Knicks from 2020-22, averaging 12.1 points (40/41/83), 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.5 minutes a night. He posted similar numbers in fewer minutes the last two seasons in Detroit.
