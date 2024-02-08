Advertisement
Knicks acquiring Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanović from Pistons

Ben Rohrbach
Senior NBA writer
·1 min read
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The New York Knicks are acquiring veterans Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for four players and a pair of second-round draft picks, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer confirmed.

The Knicks are sending Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks to the Pistons. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the full details of Thursday's trade.

The 34-year-old Bogdanović is a consistent scoring threat, averaging 20.2 points (on 47/42/78 shooting splits), 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.9 minutes over 28 appearances for the struggling Pistons this season. He has averaged nearly 20 points and shot better than 40% from 3-point distance on six attempts per game over the past seven seasons, splitting time between the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Pistons.

Burks, 32, played for the Knicks from 2020-22, averaging 12.1 points (40/41/83), 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.5 minutes a night. He posted similar numbers in fewer minutes the last two seasons in Detroit.

