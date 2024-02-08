Report: Mavericks swap Grant Williams for PJ Washington in trade with Hornets

Advertisement
Ben Rohrbach
Senior NBA writer
·1 min read
Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

The Dallas Mavericks swapped Grant Williams for Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and expect to add Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford at the NBA's trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

The Mavs will send Williams and Seth Curry, along with a top-two protected 2027 first-round draft pick, to the Hornets for Washington and a pair of second-round picks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Dallas is trying to procure additional draft compensation in its pursuit of Gafford, Marc Stein reported.

