Jazz reportedly sending Kelly Olynyk to Raptors for package including 2024 1st-round pick

Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji will reportedly be heading from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis and a 2024 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 2024 first rounder acquired by the Jazz will be the least favorable pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Jazz.

Olynyk, a Toronto native, has averaged 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and a 4.4 assists per game this season in Utah. His contract is up after this season, so this gives both sides time to get to know one another before the 18-33 Raptors try to extend him in the summer.

Agbaji, the 14th overall draft pick in 2022 out of Kansas, has not made a big impact over his two NBA seasons. He's averaging 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season while shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Porter Jr. and Lewis have not been regulars in the Raptors' lineup this season as injuries have hindered their chances to get in games. Porter Jr. is averaging 11.6 minutes in 15 games this season, while Lewis has played 16 total games between his time in Toronto and New Orleans.