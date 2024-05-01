NASCAR weekly Top 10: Did Denny Hamlin leapfrog William Byron? Is Kyle Busch back in town?

Denny Hamlin (the team owner) won the previous week at Talladega, and Denny Hamlin (the driver) followed that up with a win this past Sunday at Dover.

Meanwhile, William Byron ("Billy the Kid") fell to the middle of the pack, got caught up in a crash and was credited (credited?) with 33rd place. Just his second complete clunker of the year. But it came after a great five-week run when he won twice and never finished below seventh.

That explains the following pecking order in our NASCAR Cup Series power rankings ...

1. William Byron

Barely holding off Denny for the top spot here

2. Denny Hamlin

Joins Lee Petty with 54 career wins, but trails Petty in championships by three!

3. Kyle Larson

His big Month of May has arrived and he has to be two places at once, or close to it

4. Tyler Reddick

Led 2 laps at Kansas last fall, and one of them was the most important

5. Chase Elliott

Once again receiving mail in the lead pack

6. Martin Truex Jr.

Almost always good at Kansas; has won there twice

7. Alex Bowman

Sneaking back into Sunday contention, and fired up about it

8. Ryan Blaney

Lord, Mr. Ford, he’s gaining on it ... promise!

9. Ty Gibbs

Returned to Top 10 Land at Dover

10. Kyle Busch

Hey, look who’s back in our weekly top 10

