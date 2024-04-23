NASCAR QNA: Corey LaJoie throws a slider, Michael Jordan throws a party at Talladega

Was that Joie Chitwood finishing 18th at Talladega?

Yep, the old Thrill Show returned and gathered Chitwood’s first top 20 in years … (checking notes) … nope, never mind. Turns out, it was Corey Lajoie doing his best Joie Chitwood impression, crossing the finish line on two wheels instead of four … (checks notes again) …

Make that zero wheels — it was pure driver’s-side panel, with the bottom of the car tucked against the outside wall while all hell was breaking loose around him.

Corey LaJoie went for a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/Pvnpb1xSFY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 21, 2024

#40Flashback In 1978, Joie Chitwood drove a Chevrolet Chevette on two wheels for 5.6 miles! #Williams40 pic.twitter.com/UsmCQJ8SF1 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 8, 2017

The closing 10 minutes of Sunday’s broadcast produced a gusher of promo material for the Boys in Marketing — Merry Early Christmas, fellas.

You’re obviously including Michael Jordan in those 10 minutes, right?

Gee, you think?

Michael Jordan practically floated into Talladega's Victory Lane Sunday.

One of the top universal sporting idols of all time, who’s still among the most recognizable faces on Earth, and he’s as giddy as a first-time winner. And he was, in a way, since it was the first time a 23XI car had won with the famous co-owner in attendance.

Photos and video of the genuinely ecstatic Jordan will do more for the “NASCAR is cool” efforts than any roundtable, townhall or Power Point sleep-inducer ever could.

Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, celebrated Tyler Reddick’s win at Talladega with Reddick’s son Beau.



📸: @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/A2yfWURTSi — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 21, 2024

Even his fellow co-owner, Denny Hamlin, seemed happy. Go figure!

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Michael Jordan, 'Joie Chitwood' bring Talladega thrills | NASCAR QNA