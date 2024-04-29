NASCAR Speed Freaks: Denny Hamlin on a roll and we have to ask the question again ...

Denny Hamlin climbs the NASCAR wins ladder, but is a championship in the cards?

KEN'S CALL: He's at 54 wins and I wouldn't be surprised if he eventually tucked into the top 10 between Dale Earnhardt (76 wins) and Kevin Harvick (60). But for a championship, I feel denial is Denny's destiny.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Forever the optimist, I still think he'll get one. He's led every race this season and it just feels like it's all going his way for once.

Denny Hamlin hoists one of NASCAR's coolest trophies, "Miles the Monster," after winning Dover.

Kyle Larson said he "couldn't do anything" to catch Denny at Dover. This can't be a good thing, can it?

KEN'S CALL: Quality restarts and gaining track position in the pits are obviously part of the game, but they're playing an outsized role these days and the smart people will eventually figure it out, and then another issue will replace it. Lots of moving parts, you know.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: No. It's not a good thing. It's getting exasperating. William Byron was the perfect example on Sunday as he ran in second place until a pit gaffe put him back in 18th. I'm not sure he passed another car until a crash took him out. Not good.

