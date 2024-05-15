Mariners fan who caught consecutive foul balls throws out two first pitches

Some of us have never come close to catching a foul ball at a game. This fan got two in a row.

Some of us never come close to catching a foul ball while attending a baseball game. But on Monday, Josh George must have been carrying a horseshoe or four-leaf clover because he caught foul balls on consecutive pitches during the Seattle Mariners' 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals

In the bottom of the first inning, Josh Rojas fouled a ball down the left-field line, and it was caught by the Julio Rodríguez jersey-wearing, baseball-gloveless George, much to the delight of the T-Mobile Park crowd.

George wasn't finished showing off. On the very next pitch, Rojas fouled another ball in the same direction — with the same result:

Me: i've been to hundreds of games and never caught a foul ball 😢



This guy: I just caught 2 on back-to-back pitches 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aIM6gWVwBz — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2024

George said he had just pulled out his phone to text his friends about catching a foul ball when Rojas' second foul ball came in his direction.

“As soon as I was down looking at my phone, crack of the bat, everybody around me stands up, and I’m like, ‘Oh man,’” George said.

George was back at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday to not only throw out one ceremonial first pitch, but two of them with Rojas on the receiving end.

Josh George, who caught two @JoshRojass foul balls on consecutive pitches last night, returned for batting practice today and, before the game, roles reversed when he threw not one, but two ceremonial first pitches, caught by Josh Rojas. pic.twitter.com/R1gwXVY4hd — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 15, 2024

“It’s crazy,” George said. “One in a million. I used all of the luck from my life right there.”