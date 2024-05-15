Advertisement

Mariners fan who caught consecutive foul balls throws out two first pitches

Some of us have never come close to catching a foul ball at a game. This fan got two in a row.

Some of us never come close to catching a foul ball while attending a baseball game. But on Monday, Josh George must have been carrying a horseshoe or four-leaf clover because he caught foul balls on consecutive pitches during the Seattle Mariners' 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals

In the bottom of the first inning, Josh Rojas fouled a ball down the left-field line, and it was caught by the Julio Rodríguez jersey-wearing, baseball-gloveless George, much to the delight of the T-Mobile Park crowd.

George wasn't finished showing off. On the very next pitch, Rojas fouled another ball in the same direction — with the same result:

George said he had just pulled out his phone to text his friends about catching a foul ball when Rojas' second foul ball came in his direction.

“As soon as I was down looking at my phone, crack of the bat, everybody around me stands up, and I’m like, ‘Oh man,’” George said.

George was back at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday to not only throw out one ceremonial first pitch, but two of them with Rojas on the receiving end.

“It’s crazy,” George said. “One in a million. I used all of the luck from my life right there.”