PGA Championship betting: Bettors love Scottie Scheffler's chances of back-to-back majors

Scottie Scheffler’s low PGA Championship odds aren’t scaring bettors away.

Scheffler is the most-bet golfer at BetMGM ahead of the second major of 2024 and the favorite to get halfway to a calendar year grand slam. The Masters champion is +450 to win the tournament ahead of Rory McIlroy at +750.

Just over 18% of bets are on Scheffler to win the tournament and those bets total nearly 30% of the money bet on the winner. There’s no one even close to matching Scheffler’s totals, either. McIlroy is getting 11% of bets and 13% of the money, while Brooks Koepka at +1400 is getting 10% of bets and 14.5% of money.

Scheffler has won his last two starts entering the PGA Championship. The week after winning the Masters, the No. 1 golfer in the world won the RBC Heritage. He hasn’t played in a tournament so far in May as he and his wife awaited the birth of their son Bennett.

McIlroy has won his last two starts too. He partnered with Shane Lowry to win the Zurich Classic and then blew away Xander Schauffele over the back nine on Sunday to win the Wells Fargo Classic. McIlroy won the PGA Championship in 2014, the last time the tournament was played at Valhalla Golf Club.

Koepka is also entering the tournament on the heels of a win. He won the most recent LIV Golf event in Singapore. Koepka is a three-time PGA Championship winner and is the defending champ of the event after winning at Oak Hill in 2023. Koepka’s win a season ago made him the first LIV player to win a major.

Fans want Tiger to make the cut

Tiger Woods is a popular bet ahead of the PGA Championship, but not to win the tournament. Woods is the most-bet golfer to make the cut at +140. Woods won the 2000 PGA Championship in epic fashion over Bob May at Valhalla.

The PGA Championship is Woods’ third start of 2024. He withdrew from the Genesis because of illness in February and finished 60th at the Masters after making the cut. Woods was 1-over after the first two rounds but crashed out of contention with a 10-over 82 on Saturday.

On the opposite side of the cut bets, Jordan Spieth (+180) is the most-bet golfer to miss the cut. Spieth is looking to win the PGA to complete a career grand slam after Masters, U.S. Open and British Open victories. However, Spieth has been bothered by a wrist issue and hasn’t been too sharp lately. Speith’s tie for 10th at the Valero Texas Open in early April is his only top-10 finish since he was sixth at the WM Phoenix Open. In that span, he’s missed four cuts and was disqualified from the Genesis for signing an incorrect scorecard.