2024 NFL schedule release: Live updates ahead of Wednesday's full announcement

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil, Peacock

The league's first game in Brazil features two playoff teams. It'll also be the NFL's first Friday opener for teams since 1970.

"We're looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo," said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy via the team website. "We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago, and we're proud to be part of the league's continued global growth."

The Packers have played outside of the United States several times, though most have been preseason games. They've played two preseason games in Canada (1997 in Toronto, 2019 in Winnipeg), and one in Tokyo in 1998. They've played only one regular-season game on foreign soil: the 2022 contest against the New York Giants in London, which they lost 27-22.

There will be four other international games during the 2024 NFL season, though we only know the home teams for those contests. The Carolina Panthers will be the home team for a game played in Munich. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will both be home teams for games in London, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be playing their 12th London game since 2013.