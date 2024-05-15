2024 NFL schedule release: Live updates ahead of Wednesday's full announcement

The NFL's full regular-season schedule will be announced Wednesday and it will get full, over-the-top coverage from broadcasters, including the league's network and ESPN. Before Wednesday arrives, football fans got some appetizers as some games were formally announced. Here's a rundown of the early glimpse of the 2024 NFL regular-season schedule.
How to watch the NFL schedule release
The 2024 NFL schedule will be released on NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The three-hour broadcast will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe, with Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson and Cynthia Frelund, among others, appearing.
2024 NFL key dates
Late May to early June: OTAs and mandatory minicamps
July 17: Franchise tag deadline
Mid-to-late July: Training camps open
August: Preseason
Nov. 5: Trade deadline
Feb. 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans
Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil, Peacock
"We're looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo," said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy via the team website. "We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago, and we're proud to be part of the league's continued global growth."
NFL SCHEDULE: So far, only two confirmed games for the #Eagles
The Packers have played outside of the United States several times, though most have been preseason games. They've played two preseason games in Canada (1997 in Toronto, 2019 in Winnipeg), and one in Tokyo in 1998. They've played only one regular-season game on foreign soil: the 2022 contest against the New York Giants in London, which they lost 27-22.
There will be four other international games during the 2024 NFL season, though we only know the home teams for those contests. The Carolina Panthers will be the home team for a game played in Munich. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will both be home teams for games in London, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be playing their 12th London game since 2013.
NFL schedule release: Chiefs to host Ravens in 2024 season opener
At the end of the upcoming season, the 59th Super Bowl will be played. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.
The overwhelming story of the 2024 NFL season will be the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of history. The Chiefs won each of the past two Super Bowls, and are looking to be the first team ever to win a third in a row.
Before fast forwarding to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February, there's a regular season to be played. And it starts in Kansas City on Thursday night, Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs' opponent for the traditional opener for the reigning Super Bowl champs will be Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.