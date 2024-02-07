What Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby said of national signing day additions

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football elected to go an offensive route when hiring former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as its coach in November to replace Zach Arnett. So it comes as no surprise that Lebby's first signing class finished with the addition of a wide receiver.

MSU added two players during national signing day on Wednesday. The first was defensive lineman Josaiah Knight, a former Illinois signee, who is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Second was wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee, a three-star prospect who MSU flipped from Ole Miss in December. Magee joins an impressive group signed by Lebby and receivers coach Chad Bumphis. Mississippi State added three four-star prospects − JJ Harrell, Braylon Burnside and Mario Craver − at the position during the early signing period before adding Magee.

The Bulldogs have the No. 28-ranked class nationally and No. 14-ranked class of 16 SEC teams.

Here's what Lebby had to say about his two final signees.

Jeff Lebby on DL Josaiah Knight

Knight is the No. 39 edge rusher in the country and the No. 597 player overall. He's a product of Tallahassee, Florida, where he attended Gadsden County High School.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Josaiah Knight to the Bulldog family," Lebby said in a school release. "He’s an explosive athlete and playmaker whose best football is in front of him. He will be a terrific addition to our program, and we look forward to getting him to campus.”

Jeff Lebby on WR Sanfrisco Magee

Magee is an in-state product, coming from McComb where he attended McComb High School. He's the No. 22 player out of Mississippi and the No. 108 wide receiver in the country.

“We’re fired up to add another versatile playmaker to our wide receivers room in Sanfrisco Magee," Lebby said. "He’s a Mississippi kid and a tremendous talent with all the tools to have an outstanding career in Maroon and White.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What Jeff Lebby said of Mississippi State football's final 2024 signees