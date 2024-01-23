Where Mississippi State football has improved — and has work to do — in transfer portal

STARKVILLE — Coaching changes, whether they be at a powerhouse such as Alabama or a Group of Five program like James Madison, have proven to carry plenty of roster turnover with them. Mississippi State football is no exception, with coach Jeff Lebby looking to revamp a program fresh off snapping a 13-year bowl streak.

In his introductory press conference on Nov. 27, Lebby noted the importance of addressing needs in the transfer portal – including at quarterback with Will Rogers departing after four seasons.

But for the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator, retooling MSU extended beyond his side of the ball. Mississippi State lost key starters on defense, ranging from linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson – who combined for 267 tackles in 2023 – to defensive backs Decamerion Richardson and Shawn Preston Jr.

The Bulldogs, with the nation’s No. 36 transfer class, according to 247Sports, will look much different as a result of the moves.

Here’s how we graded MSU’s portal additions so far, and where we think the Bulldogs can improve in the post-spring portal cycle.

Quarterback: B-

Lebby has never been a head coach, but if he’s earned the benefit of the doubt in one category, it’s quarterback evaluation. If he’s confident Baylor transfer Blake Shapen can be the guy for MSU, and Lebby spoke glowingly of him a month ago, there should be some faith there there.

In 27 games across three seasons with the Bears, Shapen threw for 5,574 yards and 36 touchdowns. He isn’t at the level of other portal choices like Dillon Gabriel or DJ Uiagalelei, but he seems to be a serviceable option alongside Mike Wright, Chris Parson and incoming freshman Michael Van Buren.

Running back: N/A

Despite losing starter Jo’Quavious Marks to Southern Cal, Mississippi State didn’t add any running backs.

The Bulldogs appear to be content with their returning players for now, led by Jeffery Pittman and Keyvone Lee while Seth Davis’ availability remains in question following an injury in the Egg Bowl. Lebby also spoke highly of junior college signee Johnnie Daniels.

Wide receiver: A-

The Bulldogs brought in a pair of receivers in Kevin Coleman and Kelly Akharaiyi – two players who have shown promise at their previous stops.

Akharaiyi’s 1,033 receiving yards ranked 19th in the nation last season, and his 21.52 yards per reception ranked fourth. He also hauled in seven touchdowns with UTEP. Coleman had 26 catches for 362 yards at Louisville last season. While at Jackson State in 2022, he was the SWAC Freshman of the Year.

Tight end: C+

MSU added the Ball brothers, Cam and Justin, to address the hole at tight end. Mississippi State didn’t use the position from 2020-22 during Mike Leach’s tenure, and it struggled to establish consistency at tight end in 2023.

Finding experienced players, with Cam Ball appearing in 10 games for Buffalo last season and Justin Ball starting 12 games while serving as a team captain with Vanderbilt, is a step forward.

Offensive line: B+

Between exhausted eligibility and transfers, MSU lost most of its production along the offensive line the last two months. However, the portal brought promise with four additions.

North Texas transfer Ethan Miner was graded among the top centers last season. Makylan Pounders, a Memphis transfer, was among the top prospects in the 2021 class pursued by MSU and Ole Miss. Jacoby Jackson (Texas Tech) and Marlon Martinez (LSU) have the tangibles to suggest they could be quality options.

Defensive line: D

Mississippi State didn’t stoop below the Power Five level to find players along the defensive line, adding North Carolina’s Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Sulaiman Kpaka from Purdue and Wilky Denaud from Auburn.

However, that trio hasn’t provided much production at the collegiate level yet. For all the successful defensive linemen from MSU now in the NFL, the Bulldogs have struggled to find an instant-impact pass rusher during the portal era.

Linebacker: B

Despite what it’s losing at linebacker, Mississippi State retained starting options while making one portal addition. Stone Blanton, who was previously an MSU baseball commit, is transferring back to his home state after starting 12 games for South Carolina last season.

Jeramiah McCloud commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby's 2025 recruiting class

Defensive back: D

MSU hasn't done much so far at corner or safety. The best move may have been convincing safety Corey Ellington, who started in seven of the 12 games he appeared in last season, to take his name out of the transfer portal.

Memphis transfer Tre Wright has been the lone addition at corner. The secondary could be a top priority in the next cycle.

