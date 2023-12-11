Mario Craver commits to Mississippi State football, adds WR to Jeff Lebby's 2024 class

STARKVILLE — Wide receiver Mario Craver has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced via social media on Monday. Craver is the third high school commitment for new coach Jeff Lebby in the last three days, joining four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren and three-star receiver Sanfrisco Magee.

Craver is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is from Pinson, Alabama, and attends Clay-Chalkville High School. His offer list included Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Michigan, among others.

Craver is the 16th commitment in MSU's 2024 high school class and the third since Lebby was hired on Nov. 26 to replace Zach Arnett. The Bulldogs also got a commitment from Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen last week.

Mississippi State now has four receivers committed for the upcoming class with Craver joining Magee, Matt Mayfield and JJ Harrell. Lebby is looking to add to that total with a decision from four-star Starkville product Braylon Burnside looming.

MSU now has five four-star players committed, and its class ranks 15th among SEC teams.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mario Craver commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby