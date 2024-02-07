Mississippi State football signs DL Josaiah Knight, former Illinois signee

STARKVILLE — Defensive lineman Josaiah Knight signed with Mississippi State football to start the Bulldogs' action on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Knight is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's a product of Tallahassee, Florida, who attended Gadsden County High School.

The addition of Knight comes as a late move from first-year coach Jeff Lebby's staff. He signed with Illinois in the early signing period and was an early enrollee.

His offer sheet out of high school included Purdue, Arkansas, Missouri and Maryland, among others. Knight is the fourth defensive lineman to join Mississippi State's 2024 signing class.

David Turner, who was hired onto former coach Zach Arnett's staff ahead of the 2023 season, has been retained as Lebby's defensive line coach.

National Signing Day is expected to be a quiet one for MSU. The Bulldogs, like most programs, signed the majority of their 2024 class during the early signing period. Three-star receiver Sanfrisco Magee is the lone commitment MSU has yet to sign.

