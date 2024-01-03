Starkville's Braylon Burnside staying home, picks Mississippi State football over Ole Miss

Starkville High School receiver Braylon Burnside is staying home after all. He announced during halftime of Wednesday's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida, that he has signed with Mississippi State football.

Burnside is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed to MSU in June when coach Zach Arnett was at the helm. However, he decommitted on Nov. 6, two days after Mississippi State lost 24-3 in a homecoming game against Kentucky.

As Mississippi State made a coaching change shortly after, moving on from Arnett in favor of former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, the Bulldogs stayed in the mix for the local product. Burnside's final two choices were MSU and Ole Miss.

"Coach (Jeff) Lebby is that dude, so for the next three to four years, I'm going to give him my best," Burnside said.

Unlike former Starkville great and NFL star A.J. Brown, Burnside sided with the Bulldogs over Ole Miss.

Wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis played a pivotal part in Burnside's recruitment. Bumphis, whose 2,270 receiving yards rank second in MSU history, was hired to Arnett's staff before last season and is being retained by Lebby.

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding (Burnside) to the Mississippi State family," Lebby said in a statement. 'It’s a huge win for us to keep him home. He’s a hometown hero, and we look forward to him getting to campus and having a great career as a Bulldog.”

Burnside adds to an impressive group of receivers in Lebby's first signing class. Four-star prospect and former Tennessee commit JJ Harrell committed in June and signed with MSU last month when the early signing period opened.

Lebby earned a signing from four-star Mario Craver in December while earning a commitment from three-star prospect and former Ole Miss commit Sanfrisco Magee. The Bulldogs also signed former Stanford commit and three-star Ricky Johnson.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Braylon Burnside: WR picks Mississippi State football over Ole Miss