Mississippi State football lands Sanfrisco Magee, former Ole Miss WR commit

Just over a week after in-state wideout Sanfrisco Magee announced his decommitment from Ole Miss, the Class of 2024 standout joined the fold at Mississippi State, announcing his commitment on social media on Sunday.

The 247Sports Composite ratings list Magee as a three-star prospect and the No. 893 overall recruit in the country. He is also rated as the No. 115 wideout in his class and the No. 25 player in the state of Mississippi.

A product of McComb High School, Magee is a 6-foot-2, 198-pound prospect. His list of finalists also included UCF, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

The 2024 class, now partially influenced by new Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby, ranks 49th nationally after the addition of Magee.

Magee is the first high school player to commit to join Lebby in Starkville. Lebby also has added transfer quarterback Blake Shapen.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

